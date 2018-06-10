Curtis: I can’t wait to begin battle for Pompey starting spot

Have your say

RONAN CURTIS is on countdown to get his Pompey career up and running.

And the Blues’ new recruit is ready to fight for a starting place at his new club.

Curtis said his farewells to Derry City, as he signed off with a 2-1 win at Bohemians in his final game for the League of Ireland side.

The 22-year-old has made his way over to Portsmouth and will meet staff members and new boss Kenny Jackett today.

The Republic of Ireland under-21 international’s timetable then sees him return to Ireland before coming back to the city ahead of pre-season training, which begins on June 27.

Curtis spoke of his anticipation at getting his Pompey career up and running after signing a two-year deal.

And that’s all with a view to forcing his way into Kenny Jackett’s starting XI when the League One campaign begins on August 4.

Curtis told the Derry Journal: ‘I’m flying over to meet the staff and management.

‘Then I’m flying back here for a week or so and then back on the 25th for pre-season. I’m looking forward to it.

‘We’re back in Ireland for a couple of days to play against Cork.

‘I’m really excited now and can’t wait until August when season comes.

‘I want to get my head down, train hard and earn the right to play for Portsmouth now.’

Curtis stated his exit from Derry was one tinged with sadness, although there’s excitement at the prospect of trying to make a name for himself with Pompey.

The attacking talent almost scored in his farewell game but still arrives at Fratton Park in confident mood.

Curtis added: ‘It’s been an emotional one but like any young player I want to go over the water and forge my career.

‘But it was emotional and I was glad to get the points.

‘I had a chance to score a goal at the end but I scored one the other day, so I’m really happy and the confidence is flying.

‘I’ve always wanted to give 120 per cent and that’s how I got my move – from working hard and playing well.

‘Every moment has been the best.

‘I’ve been lucky enough to play for Derry but I’m buzzing and over the moon.

‘Hopefully we hit the top three. Hopefully we can kick on with a few more wins while I’m away.

‘I’ll always be a Derry City player in my heart and will be coming back to watch them sometimes.’