Defender would relish captaining Pompey permanently in future

Matt Clarke has set his sights on captaining Pompey permanently in the future.

The centre-back was handed the armband by Kenny Jackett for three games while Brett Pitman and Gareth Evans were sidelined with hamstring injuries.

Clarke skippered Pompey for the first time in the victory at Fleetwood – despite being just 21.

He then retained the responsibilities in defeats to Blackpool and Gillingham.

Clarke has since relinquished the duty following Pitman’s return.

The defender revealed he enjoyed the experience and would relish being made captain on a full-time basis down the line.

Clarke said: ‘It was a good experience for me to have moving forward.

‘It’s something you take as much and learn as much as you can from it.

‘Hopefully in the future when it’s on a bit more of a permanent basis you know what if feels like and have taken some experience from previous matches.

‘If you’re a player who has played hundreds of games – obviously I haven’t yet – and you’re a good pro then there’s no reason in the future why you won’t be asked to take over that role.

‘In my career I hope to have that experience again in my career and sustain it.’

Despite his tender age, Clarke looked to lead by setting an example through his own performances.

‘The best way to lead is by your performances,’ he added.

‘If people see you giving you the best you can and showing heart, then that can only motivate them to up their performances.

‘You’ve got to concentrate on your own performance first and foremost.

‘You can’t think you’re a man-mountain or a maverick.’