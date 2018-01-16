Deslandes reassured Pompey chance will come

Have your say

Sylvain Deslandes has been told: Your chance will come.

That is the message from Joe Gallen as the left-back awaits his Pompey bow following a loan switch until the season’s end.

While Wolves team-mate Connor Ronan has swiftly made a favourable Fratton Park impact, Deslandes has been left unused on the bench.

The 20-year-old has been allowed out of Molineux to aid his development, yet Dion Donohue is currently blocking his Blues path.

With Brandon Haunstrup sidelined by injury, Donohue has operated at left-back in the past four matches.

It is his form which has so far prevented Deslandes from getting his Pompey chance.

But Gallen is convinced the French youth international will eventually make the breakthrough.

The Blues’ assistant manager said: ‘I don’t think Sylvain is too far from the side, but Dion has done well.

‘It’s like when Brandon was keeping Dion out. Dion was wanting to play, hopefully believing he was as good as Brandon and can do better.

‘Dion has now got the shirt and Sylvain is trying to take it from him – and I think Dion has played very well since coming back into the team.

‘Sylvain is hungry, ready and here to play, but hasn’t played yet.

‘He spoke to me on Monday, although wasn’t really talking to me, it wasn’t a great conversation!

‘But that’s good, you don’t want people to be happy not being involved.

‘He’s a bit disappointed he hasn’t played just yet, but if the competition is right then the performance usually comes with that.

‘Dion has done very well so he’s got to keep going.

‘Sylvain’s chance will come and, like everyone else, once he gets in I think it’s going to be hard to dislodge him.

‘The usual way to get a good performance is by having a good team out there and other players who are very, very disappointed, annoyed and aggrieved they are not playing.

‘And I think Dion understands he has got to keep going.’

Deslandes has featured for Wolves three times this season, including two Carabao Cup starts.

However, his last first-team outing was a 1-0 win over Bristol Rovers in that competition in September.

Since arriving at Fratton Park, he has been an unused substitute against Chelsea under-21s and Scunthorpe.

And the defender is itching to finally be unleashed in Blues colours.