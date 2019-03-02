Have your say

A DRONE caused play to be stopped at Fratton Park this afternoon.

Action had to be temporarily stopped for a few minutes in the second half of Pompey’s game against Bradford in League One, the club announced on social media.

There was confusion around the ground as the referee was called to the sideline at around the 61 minute mark as the Blues led 2-0.

However after a brief stoppage the game has now resumed.

Pompey tweeted: ‘Not sure what's happening here. The referee has been called to the sidelines and everyone's looking up in the air. The action has stopped (61 mins)’

Then added: ‘There was a drone in the sky, but it's not there now and the action has restarted #Pompey.’

The drone in the sky above Fratton Park. Picture: Denis Brzozowski

Denis Brzozowski, 22, was in the Milton End and described the scenes as ‘bizarre’.

He said: ‘I was just watching the game and started seeing stewards looking up at the sky.

‘Then the ref called the players to the touchline while it flew away a few minutes after.

‘It was bizarre.’

The Fratton Park drone sitting comes several months after flights at Gatwick Airport were thrown into chaos following multiple drone sightings.

This is not the first time a professional football match has been forced to stop because of a drone.

In January 2018 the Yeovil Town and Crawley Town match had to stop play after a drone was seen flying overhead.

While in 2016, Liverpool's friendly win over Huddersfield was disrupted by a drone, coincidentally, in the 61st minute.

And this is not even the first time a Bradford City game has been disrupted by a drone.

In 2016 the Bantams match against Bristol Rovers in League One was briefly suspended after a drone flew over.

