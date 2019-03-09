Embarrassing at times... Awful performance: Portsmouth fans fume after defeat at Charlton

Pompey lost a game they really needed to win at The Valley - and Blues fans weren't not slow to have their say on a result that looks damaging to their aim of claiming an automatic promotion spot.

Here are some of the fans' views, seen on our website and on The News - Portsmouth FC Facebook page.

Tom Naylor on the ball at The Valley / Picture by Joe Pepler

Alyn Davies: As soon as we saw the teamsheet we knew what was coming. Same, boring, tried and failed, no shots on target, hoofball. We looked like a decent team when a 2nd striker was added in the 75th minute.Sorry KJ, losing faith, why do you think things will change with this one up front drivel every time? Bradford, poorest team to come to FP, made us look good but still they scored. Another season in League 1 I think but that will suit most at Fratton hierarchy I think. Embarrassing at times again.

Matt Bentley: Pitman was best player on pitch. Did more in 10 minutes than anyone else done the rest of the game! Awful performance.

Tony Wilkins: Play-offs then, if we’re lucky and other results go our way.

Dave Arthur: Could still be playing and still not score

Barrie Jenkins: KJ has to change this, it simply is not working, hoof ball and hope is all there is.

Taylor Harkness: Keep the faith

