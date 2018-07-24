Evans on Pompey duty at Bognor

Have your say

Gareth Evans heads Pompey’s senior representatives for tonight’s Rocks encounter.

A virus sidelined the midfielder for the friendly at Brighton earlier in the day.

However, he was able to feature in Mark Kelly’s Pompey XI at Nyewood Lane this evening.

Christian Burgess, Luke McGee and Adam May – who appeared as substitutes against the Seagulls – were also included in an otherwise youthful Blues side.

Meanwhile, the Rocks will have Robbie Blake in their dug out, following his summer arrival as first-team coach.

Blake was part of Paul Cook’s backroom staff when Pompey won the League Two title, remaining at Fratton Park for Kenny Jackett’s maiden campaign.

Pompey: McGee, Mnoga, Burgess, Casey, Flint, May, Read, Evans, Lethbridge, Maloney, Smith.

Subs: L.Pitman, Whiting, Dandy, Stanley, Robb.