Ex-Portsmouth winger Jermaine Pennant refuses to take lie detector during Jeremy Kyle appearance 

A one-time Pompey flyer has appeared on Jeremy Kyle with his wife after being accused of being a ‘love rat’.

Jermaine Pennant, who made 13 appearances for Portsmouth during a loan stint from Liverpool in 2009, refused to take a lie detector test on the show.

The winger, who also played for Arsenal, Birmingham and Leeds, failed to score a goal during his time on the south coast.

Pennant and his wife Alice Goodwin appeared on the popular morning ITV show following his appearance on Celebrity Big Brother earlier this year.

While in the big brother house, the ex-Pompey winger was flirtatious with Chloe Ayling and the Jeremy Kyle show promised to reveal the ‘truth about Celebrity Big Brother’.

With Pennant referred to as a ‘love rat’ on the show.

But Pennant flat out refused to take a lie detector test – a staple of the Jeremy Kyle show.

Fans on social media were loving Pennant’s appearance on Jeremy Kyle.

With many eager to point out the fall in grace from the ex-Pompey players Champions League glory days to appearing on the show.

Katie Whyatt wrote: ‘Tbf if I was Jermaine Pennant and I'd told everyone in the Celebrity Big Brother house I was Man of the Match in the 2007 Champions League Final I think I'd refuse to take a lie detector.’

While an account called Gully Barrows tweeted: ‘Jermaine Pennant is just truly a truly vile human being.

‘Hilarious that he has gone from a Champions League final to Jeremy Kyle show in 11 years.’

While on Jeremy Kyle, Pennant and his wife – who has been married for four years – revealed that they are going to renew their vows and are trying for a baby.