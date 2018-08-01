Ex-skipper back at Pompey to aid youth production

Danny Hollands has returned to Fratton Park – in an Academy coaching role.

The former Blues skipper is combining Eastleigh playing duties with working with Pompey’s under 13-14 age group.

Joining him in the youth-coaching ranks is Academy product Joe Oastler, who has played for QPR, Aldershot and Torquay.

Hollands featured 94 times and scored seven goals for Pompey, and appeared in the May 2016 play-off semi-finals against Plymouth, before his departure that summer.

Now the 32-year-old is back to aid the development of future Blues players.

Dave Wright, head of Academy performance and recruitment, said: ‘We’ve had a bit of a re-jig in terms of Academy staff, so Danny has joined as a part-time coach, while still playing.

‘Paul Robinson is working in the Academy as well as the first-team, while Joe Oastler is getting involved now as he really sees his future in coaching.

‘We are trying to get that blend of experienced ex-pros alongside some very good young coaches already in the Academy. It’s getting that mix of football experience.

‘Somebody like Danny is a fantastic role model for a young player.

‘He has been there, seen it, done it. You look at the experience he’s got, the knowledge he’s got, and people like that can maybe find bits of detail that a young coach hasn’t got because he hasn’t played professionally.

‘That is where we feel those guys can add value, that real understanding of the game. What it takes to get to the next level and what it’s like on that level.

‘They have a long road ahead of them as coaches. The coaching world is new to them, so we will help them with that.

‘But you cannot buy the football knowledge they’ve got and we see them as assets to have on board.

‘They are people kids will know and people the kids can look up to.’

Oastler spent the 2016-17 campaign with Gosport and is now with National League South side Oxford City.

Hailing from Milton, he emerged through the Fratton ranks alongside Matt Ritchie and Joel Ward, before released in the summer of 2008.

Wright added: ‘Joe came through the youth-team system, he’s a local boy with an affinity to the club.

‘It’s great to involve those type of people.’