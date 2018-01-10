Fans discuss Pompey’s Checkatrade exit

Have your say

Pompey exited the Checkatrade Trophy following a last-minute defeat to Chelsea under-21s on Tuesday night.

Belgium under-21 international Charly Musonda curled in a free-kick in the fifth minute of stoppage-time – just three minutes after Brett Pitman had equalised for Kenny Jackett’s side.

The hosts also saw Nathan Thompson limp out of the clash against the Stamford Bridge outfit with an ankle injury.

Ben Close also could not complete the game and came off with a quad problem.

On Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News and portsmouth.co.uk the Fratton faithful have reacted to the loss against Chelsea under-21s.

Here’s what they had to say...

Teresa Moor

I’m glad we are out. Now we have two more possible injuries, which we didn’t need to have.

Now we are out we can look to more important things like staying in the play off places.

Gary Magee

A difficult situation for Kenny as he has fixtures to fulfil with a limited squad.

Dale Hartrick

Mickey Mouse cup and we should have got out at the earliest opportunity.

It’s a joke with Premier League u21 teams in it.

I would have subbed all first-team selections.

I would be planning on using Saturday after 5mins and save them for Saturday – let’s hope the injuries to Thompson and Close are not too bad.

Mark Smith

Hope the injuries picked up do not affect the result on Saturday

Dave Stevens

Need to take chances irrespective of the game or opposition.

Spencer Calvert

Lowe has been inconsistent and hasn’t scored for 20-odd games, not good enough.

Time for a rest out the side and for Naismith to get back in.

Michael Stephenson

I for one saw a Pompey team out who wanted to win that match - despite what so-called supporters think of the competition.

They were only thwarted by the ability of the Chelsea keeper and their own inability to get the ball into the back of the Chelsea net more than once.

Despite the frustration and the loss I enjoyed it.