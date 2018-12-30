Forget Millwall, Thompson has to stay at Portsmouth

Pompey fans have been having their say on Twitter after the win over Fleetwood. Here’s a selection of those views with Ben Thompson’s future a key talking point.
@eric_eisner @Michael_Eisner @acredman - The majority of us who are sensible don't want silly money thrown around as we've suffered from bad financial management before. But for all it's worth, finding the right money to keep Ben Thompson at Pompey is crucial for the future.
@Somerset_Pompey
Hopefully people will calm down a bit now #Pompey. And give Haunstrup and Walkes a break - potentially very good players at a decent level.
@BlueBalloo2000
The thing about Anton Walkes is every Pompey fan has always rated him and there was never any doubt he was capable of scoring worldies. The Pompey Cafu.
@PompeyPedro
Good teams bounce back from defeats. Bit of a statement from 5-goal Pompey today after Gillingham. Earned a fish and chip stop on way home.
@IanDarke
Pompey has a great day today!
I’m off to Norwich next sat for the cup game. Fingers crossed for an upset!
@AndyTodd1990
I am going to say it now @bennthompsonn is the best player player who has played for Portsmouth since our first season in league 2 #pup #pompey #portsmouth #wereonourway #championship
@AlwaysPompey
Cracking goal today Ben. Thanks for your contribution to our success this half of the season. We want you to stay, Ben Thompson we want you to stay
@LinW_Pompey
Ben Thompson, we will take him to the top of Portsdown hill and keep him captive so Millwall won’t get him back #Pompey
@RooseLiam
‘We’re by far the most average team, the world has ever seen.
And it’s Portsmouth city.....’
#pompey @officialpompey @EFL
@Peadubya66
Critics and rivals saying we've been fortunate with wins over Sunderland and Fleetwood due to the numerical advantage. Keep talking. We take the wins. You don't score five without deserving it. Important win today and Wimbledon won't be a walkover. #Pompey
@WayneHarrisPFC