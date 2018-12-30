Forget Millwall, Thompson has to stay at Portsmouth

Pompey fans have been having their say on Twitter after the win over Fleetwood. Here’s a selection of those views with Ben Thompson’s future a key talking point.

@eric_eisner @Michael_Eisner @acredman - The majority of us who are sensible don't want silly money thrown around as we've suffered from bad financial management before. But for all it's worth, finding the right money to keep Ben Thompson at Pompey is crucial for the future.

Ben Thompson of Portsmouth scores his side's first goal to make the score 0-1 during the Sky Bet League One match between Fleetwood Town and Portsmouth at Highbury Stadium on December 29th 2018 in Fleetwood, England. (Photo by Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com)

Hopefully people will calm down a bit now #Pompey. And give Haunstrup and Walkes a break - potentially very good players at a decent level.

The thing about Anton Walkes is every Pompey fan has always rated him and there was never any doubt he was capable of scoring worldies. The Pompey Cafu.

Good teams bounce back from defeats. Bit of a statement from 5-goal Pompey today after Gillingham. Earned a fish and chip stop on way home.

Pompey has a great day today!

I’m off to Norwich next sat for the cup game. Fingers crossed for an upset!

I am going to say it now @bennthompsonn is the best player player who has played for Portsmouth since our first season in league 2 #pup #pompey #portsmouth #wereonourway #championship

Cracking goal today Ben. Thanks for your contribution to our success this half of the season. We want you to stay, Ben Thompson we want you to stay

Ben Thompson, we will take him to the top of Portsdown hill and keep him captive so Millwall won’t get him back #Pompey

‘We’re by far the most average team, the world has ever seen.

And it’s Portsmouth city.....’

#pompey @officialpompey @EFL

Critics and rivals saying we've been fortunate with wins over Sunderland and Fleetwood due to the numerical advantage. Keep talking. We take the wins. You don't score five without deserving it. Important win today and Wimbledon won't be a walkover. #Pompey

