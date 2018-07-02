Former Pompey midfielder signs for League One rivals Bristol Rovers

Have your say

Former Pompey midfielder Theo Widdrington has signed for League One rivals Bristol Rovers.

The ex-academy skipper will link up with the under-23 side at the Memorial Stadium.

Theo Widdrington, left, and Carl Baker. Picture: Sarah Standing

Widdrington was released by the Blues last month after boss Kenny Jackett decided not to hand him a new deal.

The 19-year-old was training with Brighton & Hove Albion but has now moved to the Pirates.

Darrell Clarke regards Widdrington as an talent for the future.

The Rovers boss said: 'Theo is an exciting prospect who was released by Portsmouth as they don’t have an under-23 setup.

“Our development squad was created to give players a chance to forge their way into the first-team and Theo will get a chance to impress here.'

Widdrington penned his first professional Pompey contract in July 2017 after graduating through the club's academy.

He spent the first half of last term out on loan at Havant & Waterlooville before returning to PO4 to help ease the Blues' injury problems.

Widdrington featured on the bench four times for Jackett's side but failed to make his first-team debut.

