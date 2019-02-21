Have your say

Title-chasing Moneyfields face a tricky assignment at Cinderford Town in the Southern League division one south on Saturday (3pm).

The seventh-placed hosts are also chasing a place in the play-offs.

Earlier in the season Moneyfields had a narrow 1-0 win against them at Dover Road.

Moneyfields, however, don’t have good memories of recent visits to Cinderford which have ended in defeat.

Manager Dave Carter is hoping his side can put that right.

He said: ‘We lost at their place in a cup game last season..

‘Earlier this season we had another bad experience losing 5-0 in the FA Cup.

‘That was a nightmare day from start to finish.

‘They closed the M4 and we ended up arriving 10 minutes after kick-off time.

‘The referee insisted we got changed on the coach and that didn’t help.

‘Hopefully we can avoid any traffic problems this time around.’

After two successive defeats Moneyfields bounced back to winning ways with a 3-1 home win against Mangotsfield United.

Experienced former Pompey and Gosport Borough striker Rowan Vine made his debut and did well.

Vine has been brought in to give added experience in the vital run in.

Carter felt it was vital to bring someone in who can provide this.

He added: ‘If we are to win the league we can't afford to drop many more points.

‘That is a lot of pressure but something we have to deal with.

‘I like to think we can push on from here after going through a sticky patch.

‘It was an important win against Mangotsfield.

‘We needed the three points and did the business.’

Striker Steve Hutchings is still suspended and fellow forward Dan Wooden is nursing a badly bruised knee.

Wooden is being assessed on a game by game basis.

In the meantime Sam Pearce is likely to continue his role up front alongside Vine.

The visitors are boosted by the presence of seasoned defender Brett Poate back after injury.