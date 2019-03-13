Former Pompey loanee Marc McNulty has earned a maiden international call-up for Scotland.

The striker, who is presently on loan at Hibernian, has been named in Alex McLeish’s 27-man squad for upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers with Kazakhstan and San Marino.

McNulty has netted six times in eight outings for the Scottish Premiership side after arriving from Reading in January.

Pompey fans will remember his profitable Fratton Park spell during Paul Cook’s first season in charge in 2015-16.

The Scot scored 12 times in 34 appearances to finish as the Blues’ top scorer that campaign.

Among those goals was the opener against Plymouth in the League Two semi-final first leg at Fratton Park in May 2016.

Pompey went on to lose that two-legged fixture on aggregate, yet secured promotion the following season as League Two champions.

There was also a hat-trick in the 6-0 demolition of York in November 2015 on his second start for the club.

The Blues tried to bring McNulty back to the south coast in the summer of 2017, yet the pursuit was complicated by Cook’s departure for Wigan.

The striker instead joined Coventry as a free agent, scoring 28 goals as they won the League Two play-offs in May 2018.

That outstanding form earned him a move to Reading last summer, but one goal from 15 outings saw him shifted on loan to Hibernian six months later.