Former Pompey loanee Joe Mason has left Wolves by mutual consent.

The forward, who spent the first half of the season on loan at Fratton Park, departed the Premier League side on transfer deadline day.

He joined another ex-Blues player in leaving Molineux, with Connor Ronan heading out on loan to join FC DAC in the Slovak Superleague.

Mason’s exit comes less than a month after his Pompey loan move came to an end at the start of January.

He departed Fratton Park following a disappointing spell on the south coast that produced only four appearances.

Three of those came in the Checkatrade Trophy, with his only league outing coming as a 80th-minute substitute against Wycombe on September 22.

The 27-year-old, who cost Wolves £3.5m in 2016, failed to score for the Blues.

He missed a late penalty in the 1-0 Checkatrade Trophy win against Crawley on October 9.

Since Mason’s departure, Pompey have signed forwards Omar Bogle, James Vaughan, Lloyd Isgrove and Viv Solomon-Otabor.

Ronan played 17 times for Pompey during the second half of last season.