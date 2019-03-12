Have your say

A freak injury has sidelined Ronan Curtis from tonight’s clash with Walsall.

The Irishman has damaged a finger in a door, prompting a recall for Viv Solomon-Otabor on the left-hand wing.

That is one of three changes to the side which lost 2-1 at Charlton on Saturday.

Brett Pitman is recalled and handed the captaincy after replacing Gareth Evans in the Blues’ starting XI.

The final change is Omar Bogle, fit again following a hamstring problem, leading the line in place of Oli Hawkins.

Evans and Hawkins drop to a bench again missing out-of-favour loanee Lloyd Isgrove.

Pompey: MacGillivray, Thompson, Burgess, Clarke, Brown, Naylor, Close, Lowe, Pitman, Solomon-Otabor, Bogle.

Subs: Bass, Haunstrup, Evans, Hawkins, Vaughan, Donohue, Walkes.