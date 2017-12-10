Gaffer: Charlton fans waxed lyrical about Pompey winger

Gaffer for a day Jack Williams, aged 19, from North End, runs the rule over Pompey’s victory at Charlton.

How good was that?

Brilliant. We played really well and deserved to come out on top.

In the first half, I thought both teams were quite poor and neither really managed to retain possession, but in the second half we really controlled the game.

We didn’t look tested really until Luke McGee was forced to pluck a wonder save out of the locker right at the end, while going forward the likes of Kyle Bennett and JamalLowe gave Charlton all sorts of headaches.

The goal itself definitely looked like an own goal, but frankly who cares? If the defender hadn’t knocked it in then Stuart O’Keefe would have done anyway so they all count.

It could have been more comfortable had Pitman scored that penalty, but overall I think we were good value for 1-0.

What was your take on the penalty?

It’s one of those that probably happens hundreds of times over a season where the defender has a fist full of the striker’s shirt.

When you get them it’s great, but Charlton fans would have been frustrated by it.

The penalty itself was actually not a bad spot-kick, but their keeper just managed to pull off an outrageous save.

By the letter of the law, it probably should have been retaken because he jumped about five yards off his line before the kick was taken, but you can’t have it all.

Who impressed you?

Everyone played well – but for me Lowe was the pick of the bunch.

After the game, we went into London for some refreshments and spoke to a Charlton fan who was waxing lyrical about Lowe.

He’s fast becoming our best winger and their full-back couldn’t deal with him. Maybe he should score a few more goals, but his all-round play is superb.

The others who I thought really stood up were Danny Rose and Kyle Bennett. Rose is so important in that midfield and does the hard graft many people don’t see, while Bennett popped up in all sorts of positions.

Approaching the festive period, what do you make of Pompey?

We’re really starting to look like a potential top-six side – and if you’d had said that six weeks ago I’d have laughed you out of town.

Our form since getting knocked out of the FA Cup has been terrific.

We’re not particularly flash but we’ve been quietly going about our business and are now just three points off the play-off places.

Jack’s match ratings...

Luke McGee 7

Nathan Thompson 7

Christian Burgess 8

Matt Clarke 7

Brandon Haunstrup 7

Stuart O’Keefe 7

Danny Rose 8

Gareth Evans 7

Conor Chaplin (Kyle Bennett 8) 6

Jamal Lowe 9

Brett Pitman 7