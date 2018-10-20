Gaffer: Curtis should not come into Portsmouth’s winning team

Gaffer for a Day Ashley Arnell, aged 19 and from Fratton, assesses Saturday’s visit of Fleetwood...

With Ronan Curtis available, it’s a tough selection dilemma, but I wouldn’t change a team which has done well in order to accommodate somebody who has been away on international duty.

Ronan Curtis has been away on international duty since Pompey lost to Gillingham. Picture Joe Pepler

You have to keep a winning side, if it isn’t broke then don’t try to fix it. You don’t want morale to go down for players who have to make way for Curtis.

Having said that, I have been really impressed with him this season. It’s just that in the Wycombe visit he had a bit of a shocker, so maybe on Saturday he can be an impact sub for us.

Curtis is the type of player who can bring a bit of energy into the game should the opposition attempt to park the bus.

I’m also a big fan of Dion Donohue, who is a great crosser of the ball, probably the best we have.

A natural left-footer on the left makes a difference, whereas Curtis has to cut it back onto his right before doing anything. Donohue gives us more balance – and can defend as well.

Finally, in terms of team selection, Oli Hawkins did fantastically well at AFC Wimbledon, probably the best I have seen him all season, and must remain ahead of Brett Pitman.

I am normally quite critical of him, but at Kingsmeadow he showed what he’s all about, suiting the way we played and holding up the ball up. Let’s keep him in the team.

We will face a Fleetwood side managed by Joey Barton and with better away form than at home, just like us. I think they will actually have a go and it will end in a draw.

Our Fratton Park form is poor. I've seen us at Peterborough and Wimbledon this season and it’s frustrating to return home and struggle to win, especially with the support behind them.

Still, I believe we’ll get promoted. I don’t know about winning League One, it’s too early to talk about that, but it’s something worth revisiting at Christmas. That’s a period where some teams crumble and others pull through.

You never know what is going to happen.

Pompey selection: MacGillivray, N.Thompson, Whatmough, Clarke, Brown, Naylor, B.Thompson, Lowe, Evans, Donohue, Hawkins.