Gaffer: Get the ball down to Pompey skipper’s feet against Oxford                                                                                                                                                  

Pompey fan Graham Berry, aged 34, from Waterlooville gives his thoughts on today’s clash against Oxford United.

My daughter is a mascot tomorrow so I’m hoping she is going to be a lucky omen for me.

I’m hoping we can keep things tight and score a goal from a set-piece – I’m going for a 1-0 Pompey win

For some reason so far this season, Kenny Jackett has decided he wants to play long balls.

Brett Pitman was completely isolated against Luton, dropped against Blackpool, and there’s no wonder he was frustrated on Tuesday against AFC Wimbledon.

For 65 minutes, there’s no wonder he was frustrated. There was such a big gap between the midfield and him and balls kept going over his head.

When we finally got the ball down the Pitman’s feet, he turned and won the corner that we scored from.

Lots of us are thinking whether Jackett believes long-ball tactics will get us up or if he doesn’t reckon we have the midfield to be creative.

It’s odd to see your captain and best player being frozen out of the team.

We have players to play to Pitman’s strengths like Jamal Lowe, Ronan Curtis and David Wheeler. Lowe didn’t see much of the ball against the Dons, either.

Tom Naylor likes to sit in front of the back four but his centreal-midfield partners have been on his toes and he’s had to punt the ball forward.

That’s why I’d play Gareth Evans next to him against Oxford.

I’d also play Wheeler in the No10. He’s good in the air and remember him destroying us playing for Exeter. Wheeler has raw ability on the ball and we need someone who can get the ball down and play.