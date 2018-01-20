Gaffer: I’d swap Pompey captain for Chaplin

Pompey fan Lewis Evans, aged 21, from Lee-on-the-Solent, gives his pre-match verdict ahead of the Blues’ clash against Rotherham.

Having lost Kieffer Moore, you would imagine that’s going to affect them, especially with Michael Smith signed as a replacement.

He got slated at Pompey after a few dodgy games and lost confidence, it was right to move him on. He’ll end up scoring against us now.

Having been there last Saturday against Scunthorpe, the new formation is definitely encouraging.

The opposition sussed us out in the second half and there were a lot of long balls forward to Brett Pitman and Kal Naismith, without them really winning any.

But that first half was very lively from the Blues and it looked very good. I was also surprised how well Nathan Thompson played in that midfield role. Also, Jamal Lowe looked pretty nifty as a wing-back, but I’d like to see him higher up the pitch.

Meanwhile, I would drop Pitman to bring Conor Chaplin, inset, into the line-up.

I know he’s our top scorer, but Pitman has not done a lot recently. He seems a bit of a deadweight at present, not offering much in terms of build-up play. It might be worth giving Conor a shout.

I’d like to see the wing-back system stay. If they can play with the same intensity as they did in last week’s first half then we can definitely win.