Gaffer: Plymouth boss is bizarre – Pompey played well

Gaffer for a day Mark Harvey, aged 56, from Launceston, Cornwall, gives his thoughts on Pompey’s draw at Plymouth.

Derek Adams, eh!

Kal Naismith in action at Plymouth. Picture: Joe Pepler PPP-180414-153841006

He must have been looking at the back of the stands the dug-outs are in front of judging from his post-match comments. I thought he was deluded.

You have to accept that a home team will usually have a lot more possession and, in my opinion, Plymouth still couldn’t create anything.

There was Graham Carey with a couple of shots over the bar and a dubious first-half penalty shout, but that was it.

Adams is bizarre. Last week against Peterborough the referee sent two opposition players off with dubious decisions and the Pilgrims boss commended him.

Who was your man of the match?

Jamal Lowe’s running for the ball was outstanding throughout the match.

They actually changed their left-back, Gary Sawyer, for Aaron Taylor-Sinclair – a younger player – in the second half. I don’t know why, but perhaps it was to keep up with Jamal.

It was also great skill for the effort which nearly went in during those final few minutes.

Lowe has got better and better. A year ago I thought Notts County could be the peak of his career, non-league players don’t always make it.

But he has continued to improve and I was again very impressed against Plymouth.

What did you make of the game?

Plymouth didn’t look like a team that had won 11 out of 12 home games before facing us.

Even their keeper was in no hurry to get a win. He took an age with his goal kicks, especially in the second half.

Considering in this neck of the woods they bigged up the match massively in the build-up, it didn’t live up to any of that hype.

The highlights on TV don’t normally accurately show what’s happened in a game, but you could see Pompey had all the chances.

With the exception of the opening 10 minutes of the second half, we played very well.

Luke McGee had practically nothing to do bar a couple of long balls he had to come out for in the first half.

What now?

Our next two games can see us there or thereabouts for the play-offs, starting with Bradford.

I’m glad we are at home for the last game against Peterborough.

Last season provided probably one of greatest games in Fratton history.

Mark’s Pompey ratings...

Luke McGee – 5

Nathan Thompson – 7

Jack Whatmough – 8

Matt Clarke – 8

Dion Donohue – 8

Ben Close – 7

Jamal Lowe – 9

Gareth Evans – 8

Stuart O’Keefe – 5

Kal Naismith – 6

Brett Pitman – 6