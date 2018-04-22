Gaffer: So predictable Pompey would suffer defeat

Pompey fan Mary Williams, aged 52, from Southsea, gives her verdict after the defeat to Charlton at Fratton Park.

That was a hard game to watch?

It was quite predictable really and I wasn’t expecting anything less, so they didn’t disappoint.

In the decades of watching Pompey, we always have a habit of mucking it up when it really matters. Granted, there are a couple of exceptions to that, but you don’t get to be a Pompey fan without learning suffering makes you stronger.

This season has been about consolidation. It looks like we’ll finish in the top 10.

Given the lack of investment and appalling luck we’ve had with injuries, I’m happy with that. All of younger players will have a year more experience coming into next season.

What went wrong for Pompey?

We were far better in the second half than the first half.

I don’t know whether it was a confidence thing, maybe our players didn’t think our name was on the play-offs because of that bad luck at Plymouth.

And then they were coming off the back off a scoreline battering against Bradford.

Credit to Charlton, they were better than us on the day.

But on another day Brett Pitman would have scored one of the chances he had.

It was a fair result and I’ve never felt that optimistic about reaching the play-offs.

I’d also like to say some of the reactions from our fans was pathetic. I’d never boo the team but to do it at half-time when they’re still in touching distance of the play-offs and getting on players’ backs when they shoot and it doesn’t come off.

If they want to moan all the time they should support that lot up the road.

Who was your man of the match?

I’ll give it to Matt Clarke. He’s steady, great – you run out of adjectives for him.

I also thought Brett Pitman played well. He didn’t score but you could tell how much he wanted it and it mattered to him.

Is that the play-offs over?

I gave up hope in January. It’s been a decent season and if we hadn’t lost Danny Rose I think we would have made the play-offs.

Ratings

Luke McGee 6

Nathan Thompson (O’Keefe 5) 6

Jack Whatmough (Burgess 6) 7

Matt Clarke 8

Brandon Haunstrup 6

Ben Close 6

Jamal Lowe 5

Gareth Evans 6

Dion Donohue 5

Kal Naismith 5

Brett Pitman 7