Gallen: I’m pleased about Pompey’s good attacking performance

ASSISTANT boss Joe Gallen lauded Pompey’s attacking performance following their comprehensive victory against Northampton.

The Blues battled from behind with a double from Oli Hawkins and a strike from Matty Kennedy delivering their side a 3-1 success against the Cobblers at Fratton Park, which moved them into the League One play-offs.

Kenny Jackett’s troops were a force going forward in the second period, with Ben Close smashing the crossbar and Jamal Lowe missing a gilt-edged opportunity.

And Gallen hailed Pompey’s attacking prowess against Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s outfit.

He said: ‘It’s another three points for us and I’m very pleased and it helps us along with our tally.

‘In particular, I’m very pleased with a very good attacking performance. Some of the games at home we haven’t created as many chances as we would have liked but I couldn’t say that today.

‘We created numerous chances, especially in the second half, and maybe three hasn’t done us justice.

‘But even if it was a narrow 1-0 victory we would still be very pleased.’