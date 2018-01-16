Gallen: Pompey owners will listen to transfer needs

Joe Gallen believes Pompey’s owners will listen to requests for purchasing power during the transfer window.

However, he doesn’t anticipate any transfer-fee outlay this month, despite the Blues’ desire to strengthen.

Pompey assistant manager Joe Gallen

Pompey are in the hunt to boost a squad which is challenging for the play-offs upon their League One return.

They have already recruited Connor Ronan and Sylvain Deslandes on loan from Wolves, but injuries have meant more new faces are required.

Assistant boss Gallen has revealed there is ‘flexibility’ within the playing budget to recruit during the transfer window.

As a result, he expects arrivals and departures before the window closes on January 31.

There is a lot of dialogue and we have another meeting on Thursday to have a chat about it Joe Gallen

In addition, the door remains open for the opportunity to ask chairman Michael Eisner and the Blues board for cash to spend on players.

Gallen said: ‘The problem is if there are more injuries – but there is some flexibility from the people at the club, they understand.

‘We have a budget – but there is some flexibility.

‘There is some dialogue on the whole thing, which is common sense and pretty fair, and we are fine with that.

‘I wouldn’t have thought we can buy players, but the owners have always said if someone came up and you are really, really, really, really keen then they would listen.

‘They have never said they would go and do it – but they would listen to us.

‘I do think potentially there will be ins and outs before February.

‘I don’t think there will be many ins and I don’t think there’ll be many outs, but there’ll be some movement. As it stands, though, there is nothing imminent.

‘There is a lot of dialogue and we have another meeting on Thursday to have a chat about it.

‘But we knew what the budget was when we came in and we are absolutely fine. If we have to stick within it – which we’re doing – that’s fine, too.

‘We are happy with the way all of it is going.’

Curtis Main and Drew Talbot have departed since late December, while Nicke Kabamba has joined Aldershot on loan.

Meanwhile, injuries frustratingly continue to strangle Pompey’s playing numbers.

Regardless, Jackett’s men sit seventh in League One – one point and one position off the play-off spots.

Gallen added: ‘Right now I am pretty happy with where we are.

‘Sometimes you gain more strength from having a bit less, everyone fighting a bit more and in it together, like a gang.

‘We have a strength at the moment where everyone is involved. Basically, every pro we have are either playing or a sub and that keeps everyone focused.

‘They are a bit of a gang because everyone is involved, all are in some way reasonably happy and you don’t half get a lot of spirit off the back of that.’