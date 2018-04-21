Haunstrup handed Pompey start against Charlton

Have your say

Kenny Jackett has reshuffled his midfield for Pompey's clash against play-off rivals Charlton at Fratton Park.

Brandon Haunstrup replaces Connor Ronan following the Blues' 3-1 loss to Bradford City on Tuesday night.

The academy graduate will play in a left-back role, with Dion Donohue moving into the engine room to partner Gareth Evans.

Meanwhile, Matty Kennedy returns to the bench, with Adam May dropping out of Pompey's squad.

Pompey: Luke McGee; Nathan Thompson, Jack Whatmough, Matt Clarke, Brandon Haunstrup; Ben Close; Jamal Lowe, Gareth Evans, Dion Donohue, Kal Naismith; Brett Pitman

Subs: Alex Bass, Christian Burgess, Stuart O'Keefe, Matty Kennedy, Connor Ronan, Conor Chaplin, Oli Hawkins,