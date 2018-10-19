Here's how Pompey's social media presence compares to other League One and Championship teams 

Portsmouth has one of the highest social media presence in League One, the latest data has shown.

And while Pompey are currently top of the table that counts – the league – they are also second in followers and likes behind just Sunderland.

Here's how Pompey's social media presence compared to other clubs. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The club also has bigger social media presence than a number of clubs in the Championship despite being a division below.

While fans will always debate over which clubs are the biggest in League One there is now a way to unequivocally settle at least part of the argument - thanks to social media.

Football Predictions tracks how many likes and followers each club have on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter – to work out which ones are the biggest.

So how does Pompey compare to League One and Championship clubs – as well as local rivals Southampton.

League One

At the time this article was published, Portsmouth have:

- 127,479 followers on Twitter

- 38,536 followers on Instagram

- 230,562 likes on Facebook

These figures make Pompey the second biggest club in the league - behind Sunderland.

The Black Cats have 865,669 Twitter followers, 189,658 Instagram followers and 1,655,202 Facebook likes – significantly higher than Pompey - but its worth remembering they were in the Premier League for numerous years, so had a higher profile.

Pompey’s social media presence is larger than the other 22 clubs in League One including the likes of Charlton, Peterborough and so-called ‘Dockyard rivals’ Plymouth.

Championship

Pompey's social media following is bigger than a number of clubs in the Championship including current league leaders Sheffield United.

Sheffield United have higher number of Twitter followers at 200,800 but have significantly lower Instagram followers and Facebook likes at 29,664 and respectively 158,706.

Pompey also have a higher number of Facebook likes than Bristol City – who have 124,497 compared to 230,562 – as well as Ipswich.

While Portsmouth have higher Instagram, Twitter and Facebook follows and likes than Millwall, Brentford, Preston and Rotherham.

However clubs higher up the Championship like Aston Villa, Stoke, Swansea and West Brom dwarf Pompey’s figures - with 1million plus likes and follows on Twitter and Facebook and hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers.

Southampton

It is worth bearing in mind that the Saints have been in the Premier League consistently since 2012 - while Pompey have languished in the lower leagues since April 2010.

But Southampton have a significantly higher social media presence than Portsmouth. In fact its not even close.

The Saints have 1,008,695 Twitter followers, 384,138 follows on Instagram and 3,075,092 likes on Facebook.

However Pompey does have higher Facebook likes than one Premier League side – Huddersfield who have 139,202 to Portsmouth’s 230,562.