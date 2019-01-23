How much have Portsmouth earned from this season’s Checkatrade Trophy?

Have your say

It’s a much-maligned competition that vast sections of the Fratton faithful have steadfastly boycotted.

But this season’s Checkatrade Trophy has provided Pompey with a windfall that’s not to be scoffed at.

Pompey celebrate their win over Peterborough. Picture: Joe Pepler

Tuesday night’s 1-0 victory over Peterborough United moved the Blues into the semi-finals of the competition.

David Wheeler bagged the only goal of the game with five minutes remaining at Fratton Park.

And the on-loan QPR winger’s left-footed strike took Pompey’s earnings in the competition to £160,000 this term.

To put that into context, the transfer fee paid for Ronan Curtis from Derry City in the summer – believed to be £100,000 – has been well covered.

And with Kenny Jackett plotting the Blues’ path into the Championship, the cash could prove invaluable either in this month’s transfer window or further down the line.

Pompey were given a £20,000 participation fee for competing in the Checkatrade Trophy before a ball was kicked.

And the club collected £30,000 for winning every game in Southern Section Group A.

The Blues picked up £10,000 apiece for their 4-0 victory over Gillingham, 1-0 win at Crawley and 3-1 success against Tottenham Hotspur under-21s.

Jackett’s side were drawn against Arsenal under-21s in the second round.

Goals from Brett Pitman and Andre Green grabbed the hosts a 2-1 triumph – and £20,000 to boot.

And the success Gunners set up a third-round tie at Southend earlier this month.

Despite the Shrimpers fielding a strong side, the much-changed Blues ran out comfortable 2-0 victors.

Louis Dennis netted his first goal for Pompey, while Gareth Evans was also on target.

That ensured an additional £40,000 was added to the Fratton Park coffers.

And the victory against Steve Evans’ Peterborough bolstered the Blues’ war chest by another £50,000 – taking the club’s total Checkatrade Trophy earnings to £160,000 for the campaign.

In terms of prize money and television rights from both the FA Cup and Checkatrade Trophy, the Blues have accumulated £522,500

Pompey’s path to the fourth round of the historic competition has proved the club with £362,500.

And with £180,000 up for grabs when QPR travel to Fratton Park on Saturday, there is certainly a lot to play for.