Injury update: Pompey midfielder blow, duo doubtful for Scunthorpe

Pompey midfielder Stuart O’Keefe has been ruled out for four-to-six weeks with an ongoing groin injury.

The Cardiff loanee picked up the problem in the Blues’ 1-0 victory over Bury last month and has been sidelined since.

Boss Kenny Jackett had hoped O’Keefe, 26, would be fit for Saturday’s visit of Scunthorpe.

But the central midfielder has been delivered bad news and will remain out of action for at least the next month.

Pompey’s problems in the middle of the park have been hit further with news Ben Close is a doubt to face the Iron this weekend.

The academy graduate limped out of Tuesday’s 2-1 Checkatrade Trophy defeat to Chelsea under-21s with severe cramp and has a 50-per-cent chance of being fit.

Danny Rose is out for the rest of the season with a broken leg.

Nathan Thompson also came off injured with an ankle injury against the Stamford Bridge youngsters.

He too has a 50/50 chance of facing Scunthorpe.

Meanwhile, Gareth Evans (hamstring) will remain sidelined for Graham Alexander’s side’s trip to Fratton Park, although the club’s vice-captain could return for the clash at Rotherham next week.

Jack Whatmough (knee) and Milan Lalkovic (Achilles) both continue their rehabilitation.