Injury update: Pompey skipper set to return for Oldham trip

Brett Pitman is expected to return for Pompey's visit to Oldham on Saturday.

The Blues captain has missed his side's past three games, after picking up a hamstring injury in the 3-1 loss at Southend last month.

Brett Pitman. Picture: Joe Pepler

However, Kenny Jackett believes Pitman will be available for the trip to the Latics.

The Pompey boss said: 'We're hopeful for Pitman for the weekend.

'We would never take a chance with a hamstring injury, but he is due and set to do a good amount of training this week.

'I think he will be okay.'

Gareth Evans also limped off in the Roots Hall defeat with a hamstring problem and has been absent since.

The winger will again be sidelined for the clash at Oldham - but has been earmarked to return against Oxford United at Fratton Park on March 25.

Jackett added: 'Gareth Evans is probably the week after - we will see.'