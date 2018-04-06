Jackett: Going on the road holds no fear for Pompey

Have your say

KENNY JACKETT believes going on the road holds no fear for Pompey.

Away games will play a crucial role in deciding the Blues’ fate this term, as they travel to Rochdale.

The trip to Spotland marks the start of three games in 11 days away from Fratton Park.

A total of four of Pompey’s final six games are also away from home.

But Jackett’s men have shown powerful form on their travels, picking up 12 points from their past 15 away.

The Pompey boss sees no reason why having to clock up the miles in the coming weeks will be a concern for his players.

Jackett said: ‘Of course they (the volume of away games) are significant.

‘But things don’t always work out exactly how you think.

‘You can have four or five nailed-on home games, but it doesn’t work out like that in football.

‘Our away record is good.

‘So there shouldn’t be, even subconsciously, any lack of confidence there.

‘In terms of physical and mental preparation for these (away) games, the club do everything right to prepare the players.

‘They give us and the players all the best chance.

‘So there is no excuses there.

‘For us, we have to make sure we’re ready and rise to the challenge.’

It’s the time of season when fans begin assessing the remaining games of their rivals to judge how tough their run-ins are.

Jackett feels that is ultimately a fruitless task.

He said: ‘I don’t particularly look at them because it never works out how you think anyway.

‘Or, if it does, you should probably be in a different job.

‘From my point of view, no I don’t. You should look and try to focus on yourself.

‘It’s the same as any game. You can do a fantastic analysis on the game.

‘You can absolutely nail it on their strengths and weaknesses.

‘But if you don’t get your own team right you don’t win.

‘Similarly you can bowl into a game not really getting it right and not knowing what the other side are doing.

‘But if your own team are in a good place in terms of ability, attitude, balance of the team and focus - then you win.

‘What’s happening around you isn’t really something you can affect anyway.

‘Your own training ground, your own players and making sure your side have the right ingredients to win is where we’re at.’

– JORDAN CROSS