Jackett: Ireland stay can bring Pompey closer together

Kenny Jackett believes Pompey's pre-season trip can bring his squad closer together.

The Blues today travel to Ireland to begin their five-night training camp just outside of Cork.

The excellent facilities at Fota Island will accommodate Jackett's squad ahead, as they step up their preparations for the new campaign.

The camp follows on from Paul Cook taking his team to Ireland two years ago, ahead of his team's League Two title win.

Jackett feels the camp ticks all the right boxes for his players and offers everything they need.

It's also believes a stay away will give his squad, which includes five new additions, a chance to get to know each other.

Jackett said: 'It's something we really wanted.

'We really wanted a tour this year.

'The Ireland ones are quite easy.

'Southampton to Cork is quite an easy flight and we know the facilities over there are excellent.

'There are two excellent pitches at the hotel, which is terrific and it's great to be able to stay there and work.

'As soon as we got the green light to get the friendly from Cork we knew it could pull together.

'This can help us. Togetherness and team spirit has to be there in team sports, it has to be.

'We didn't get away last year.

'That's number one and number two is, with the majority of the group here we can work at fitness and conditioning.

'I think most importantly we can work on the understanding of our roles.

'We have to look at what everybody can bring and what they need to do.

'Ireland can pull together all of those things as we look forward to the season.

'It's an exciting time pre-season and the tour will contribute to that.

'It does work for that (bonding). It definitely does work for that.

'For all of us we're looking forward to that. It will be good for us.'

Pompey can expect a stiff test of their credentials tomorrow when they take on League if Ireland leaders Cork City.

Jackett added: 'The game will be good.

'My experience of it is those boys are keen to get a move over here.

'So they will want to do well when the English clubs come and play.

'There will be a chance to shine as well.'