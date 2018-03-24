Jackett: It’s showtime for Pompey

KENNY JACKETT threw down the gauntlet to his troops and demanded: Show the nation what we’re all about.

The Pompey boss is hungry to deliver back-to-back league wins in tomorrow’s televised showdown against Oxford United.

Eyes will be trained on Fratton Park over the international break, with the clash being shown in Sky Sports’ prime Sunday 4pm slot.

And Jackett is keen his men show the football world what they’ve capable of producing.

He said: ‘We’re looking forward to the game.

‘The players will be buoyed by the result last weekend and looking at fifth and sixth spot and saying “let’s give it everything we’ve got to catch those guys there”.

‘I hope there’s eyes on us. I think there’s a terrific game in prospect and there’s an opportunity for us.

‘There’s an opportunity for us to show the footballing world, with the international break on, that we’re a good side and we can play. We want to show we’re still around and playing good football.

‘I think fifth and sixth are still available for us, as they are for a number of clubs.

‘We’d need to win a high number of consecutive games, but Portsmouth is a club which can do that. You can pick momentum quickly here.

‘The home form of late is something we want to put right. Nine points out of 12 away from home is a fantastic return on the road, and I think it’s just a matter of time before our results turn at home.

‘I think the supporters will react off what they see on the pitch. If they see the performances they’ll be very quick to get behind the team and can generate the type of atmosphere you see on a regular basis at Fratton Park.’