Matt Clarke will not be leaving Pompey this month.

That’s the emphatic stance of Kenny Jackett, after Stoke were the latest club to be linked with the defender.

Pompey defender Matt Clarke. Picture: Joe Pepler

Jackett made it clear the Blues aren’t prepared to entertain any moves for Clarke, with seven days of the January transfer window remaining.

He said: ‘First off, we’re not interested in selling him.

‘Secondly, we’ve not had an enquire or a bid.

‘But we’re not interested in selling Matt Clarke.

‘We’re not interested, that’s the case.

‘It’s not anything we’d entertain. There’s seven days left.

‘But there’s been no enquiry or bid anyway.

‘Even if there is, it won’t change the stance of the club - he’s not for sale.’