Jackett: No plans for Pompey budget increase

Kenny Jackett anticipates operating with his existing playing budget next season.

But the Pompey boss has backed himself to utilise it to good effect and initiate further progress.

Jackett is currently plotting his summer recruitment drive.

He favours assembling a squad consisting of 24 senior professionals, with an emphasis on boosting age and experience.

The Blues manager has ruled out ‘ripping up’ the present squad, pointing to an encouraging foundation already in place.

But he concedes the average age urgently requires bolstering – in addition to clearing up the injury list.

And Jackett believes he’ll be tasked to succeed with no discernible budget increase.

The Pompey boss said: ‘Yes, I think it will be the same budget. And I do believe we can improve as a club with that budget.

‘We are working towards a budget and making sure we are as strong as possible.

‘We need more senior players, there is no doubt about that. Ideal numbers are 24, that would be perfect, whether it falls exactly like that – or one under or one over – we’ll see.

‘I do feel in terms of the squad there are some foundations, it doesn’t need ripping up completely.

‘But we need to add as well, we cannot think the group together will be enough – we need players from the outside.

‘We want to start on June 27 and be as strong as we possibly can – and the ideal number is 24. What we do with some of the players internally will affect how many we bring in.

‘A number of our young players are contracted for some time and that is a good basis to go on.

‘We need to strengthen, definitely. We will need a bigger group than we have, certainly during the second half of the season.

‘Then we would want luck or good work internally to keep more people fit and available.’

It is understood Pompey’s budget was increased to £3.1m following promotion from League Two.

That was implemented before the August arrival of Tornante as owners.

The current Fratton Park hierarchy have long insisted money will not be thrown at bankrolling the club back into the Championship.

In the meantime, Jackett is preparing for summer changes.

He added: ‘We need to sign players of a certain age and experience to help us.

‘We have quite a high number of younger players and inexperienced players, the majority of which I feel have good futures.

‘There’s needs to be a sprinkling of the right type of player, the right type of person and players with the right type of experience, along with getting a few we have back and available.

‘We have an optimum number of around 24 senior players – and we would like that 24 to be as strong as we possibly can.’