Jackett pinpoints Pompey’s Mr Versatile

Have your say

Kenny Jackett has revealed the reasons for shifting Dion Donohue to a midfield role.

Donohue was moved to a central position in a 3-5-2 formation against Gillingham last weekend.

That’s after showing the most consistent form of his Pompey career at left-back.

The Welshman started 11 of the previous 12 fixtures and been in dependable and consistent form.

After stating he wanted the 24-year-old to focus on that area of the pitch, Jackett’s indicated he would now like him to add versatility to his game.

He said: ‘I was reluctant to move Dion because I wanted him to settle into a position and find his feet.

‘It took him a little while. He did okay but wasn’t outstanding from the start.

‘He made one or two mistakes but grew into the left-back role. The regularity of that helped him definitely.

‘But I want him to get into a situation where he’s comfortable and good enough to move when we need him to move into a midfield area, where we’ve been lacking at times.

‘His delivery has been good from left-back and his overall performance has been strong for us.

‘He did okay in midfield against Gillingham. I thought the midfield three did okay.

‘For him, hopefully he can keep up his good form and go from strength to strength. He’s capable and has the ability to do that.’

If Donohue stays in the middle moving forward, Brandon Haunstrup and Sylvain Deslandes will be competing for starting time on the left.

Jackett said: ‘Brandon is a good attacking full-back. He helps our options because we haven’t got many there.

‘I’m pleased he’s back because it gives options whether he starts or is a substitute.

‘I felt Sylvain struggled a little on the ball against Gillingham but did okay in terms of his defending and power.

‘There’s definitely more to come from him moving forward.’

- JORDAN CROSS