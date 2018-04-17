Jackett: Pompey to bring attacking intent to Bradford

Kenny Jackett promised Pompey will play on the front foot at Valley Parade tonight.

The Blues travel to Bradford with the potential of leapfrogging both Plymouth and Scunthorpe in the League One play-off places.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett

A win will see Jackett's side move up to fifth in the table, with only three matches remaining.

And with that the incentive going into the game, the Pompey manager insisted his troops have an attacking mentality against the Bantams.

Plymouth boss Derek Adams accused the Blues of being defensive in their approach to Saturday's clash at Home Park.

But Jackett said that game plan was alien to him as Pompey target a second successive promotion..

The Blues boss said: ‘We don’t set out to sit in our own half.

‘We want to attack and take the game to teams.

‘All my team talks are based around how we’re going to take the game to teams.

'If we can’t do that for 90 minutes, we want to do that for the majority of games. That’s our aim.

‘We want to be in pole position in games.

‘I wouldn’t agree with that (Adams’) assessment.

‘I thought we had the better chances on Saturday, but as with all of us managers we look from our own club’s point of view.

We had chances at the end, a penalty appeal or two and a shot off the bar.

‘You can look at the result in isolation and say it wasn’t a bad result and point.

‘But I did feel we had the majority of it on Saturday and the strong finish did leave me disappointed at the end (to draw).

‘We always go for the wins, though. We don’t want to be sat back in our half.

'As an overall aim we are asking can we step up and dominate? Can we take the game to the opposition? That’s our aim.’