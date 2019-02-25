Kenny Jackett will roll out the big guns as he sets his sights on taking Pompey back to Wembley.

The Blues stand a single victory from a return to the home of football as they face Bury in the Checkatrade Trophy semi-final.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett. Photo by Robin Jones/Digital South.

That’s the carrot being dangled in front of his players as they take on the in-form Shakers at Gigg Lane.

And as they play their seventh game in the competition Jackett confirmed it will his strongest side being utilised.

Jackett said: ‘We don’t want to fall at this late hurdle. We’ve come through and want to do everything we can to try to get through to a Wembley final.

‘It’s a good competition with an opportunity to Wembley, and that shouldn’t be overlooked. It’s a good chance and a great opportunity.

‘For me, it’s what I consider a full first-team fixture.

‘While there may be two or three changes because we need fresh energy in certain positions, that would be the case if we were playing a league game.

‘It will be a big task for us, so it will be as strong a side as I consider is available to me. That’s what I will put out to try to win.’

Jackett also highlighted the importance of the Bury game in terms of momentum to Pompey.

He said: ‘Do you make changes or keep the flow of the team? We’re in the middle of a very important part of our season. We want to keep improving.

‘We’ve had shoots of recovery and want to continue that if we can.

‘Winning this game would lift the players, I’m sure.

‘So we need to get back to being at our best.’

- JORDAN CROSS