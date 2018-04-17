Jackett rues Pompey's performance in both boxes in Bradford loss

Kenny Jackett criticised Pompey’s performance in both boxes as they suffered a play-off body blow at Bradford.

Defensive mistakes handed the Bantams a 3-1 Valley Parade victory tonight, with Brett Pitman’s stunning 23rd goal of the season merely a consolation.

Jack Whatmough, Matt Clarke and Dion Donohue stunned after Pompey concede a second at Bradford. Picture: Joe Pepler/ PinPep

It was tough to take for the Blues boss, with his side on top on occasions, only to be undone by individual errors at the back.

Yet he also pointed the finger of blame at his attacking players when asked to make an impact in Bradford’s penalty area.

Jackett said: ‘We were control in many aspects of the game - but I felt Bradford were in control of both boxes.

‘I didn't think in terms of midfield we were troubled and we recycled the ball very well and got the ball into the Bradford box double the amount of times they got it into ours. But they were first in both situations.

‘For their first corner they had the first two touches, one on the penalty spot flicked on and then the centre-back scored at the far post.

‘It’s poor defending from ourselves to give a goal away when away from home and a time when we are in control of a match and were looking strong.

‘Similarly, with the amount of the ball we had and the amount of balls into their box, we were not first enough and frustratingly didn’t get the strikes off enough to warrant the good build-up play and amount of running.

‘We couldn't either get in behind them or first to that ball to get the strikes, despite territorially being in control.’