Jackett salutes roaring Pompey fans

Kenny Jackett thanked Pompey fans for roaring their team to a hard-earned point against Doncaster.

The nine-man Blues held on for a 2-2 draw after keeper Stephen Henderson was forced off with injury - despite all three substitutes being used.

Then Christian Burgess was dismissed in stoppage time for a second yellow card for handball.

With Kal Naismith between the sticks, Pompey dug in for a share of the spoils, although it means they are still winless in 2018.

Jackett was pleased with his team's battling qualities - but frustrated with elements of their play at both ends of the pitch.

He said: 'The fans were excellent at the end and really drove the players on.

'The players did well to keep the majority of the ball away from Naismith.

'They ran their hearts out, so I'm really pleased with them from that situation.

'But up to then there was a winning situation for us, so I'm slightly frustrated.

'They are poor goals that we're giving away and the final ball at times wasn't there.

'So that is disappointing from a game we had as much control of as any for a while.'

Click here to view the League One table.