Jackett: We want more than goals from Portsmouth skipper

Kenny Jackett has challenged Brett Pitman to show he's more than a goalscorer.

The Pompey boss is looking for his skipper to contribute more to his team's all-round game.

Pitman is aiming to start against Oxford United tomorrow after being dropped at Blackpool and subbed in his side's two other games this term.

Jackett rates the 30-year-old as one of the most clinical strikers he's worked with - but wants to see him bring his ability to the team's general play.

He said: 'I've spoken to him about being part of the build-up.

'The big thing with Brett is being part of the build-up and us being constructive enough in possession to create enough chances to get in the final third to do it.

'I get and accept he's very, very good in and around the 18-yard-box. He's a terrific finisher - one of the best I've worked with.

'I do feel, at the right time, he needs to build more play - which he's capable of.'

Jackett is confident Pitman can offer more to Pompey than goals and help his team get further up the pitch.

He added: 'Listen, Brett is capable of both. He's capable of good hold-up play, winning headers, linking the player, getting the ball into him, getting it down and making it stick.

'Then there's working to close the ball down. That's a big one.

'What you need with that is people capable of finishing.

'It's good to have to goalscorers, but you need to build up to being in the goalscoring area a high amount of times.

'As with any scorer, if they are on the pitch do you get up there and in there enough? That's the balance.

'You have to play constructive football to get up the pitch to create those chances in the first place.

'Then at the right time he can work hard to close the ball down and win the ball back from defenders. That's a big one.

'All of those things contribute to a good product going forward.

'Then what you need with that is people capable of finishing.'