January transfer window recruit reassured he will get Portsmouth chance

Pompey fans are yet to see what he can do but winger Lloyd Isgrove has been reassured he will get his chance to impress.

The January transfer window recruit could see that opportunity arrive soon after Ronan Curtis’ freak injury on Tuesday.

It means the Barnsley loan player will potentially be in the picture to feature in the squad.

Manager Kenny Jackett was pleased to see Isgrove show well in the Swindon reserve match recently when he scored – it was important he got the game time as well.

The Blues boss said: ‘He hasn’t done poorly, he just hasn’t had a chance yet. That’s it. He will get a chance but he hasn’t had a chance yet.

‘He played very well against Swindon, I thought he was good. It was his first 90 minutes for a while.’

As was shown on Tuesday night in the 3-2 win at Walsall it is vital Pompey have the players who can come in and make a good contribution.

Viv Solomon-Otabor took his chance to impress with his first goal for the Blues after the Curtis injury blow.

Isgrove will hope he is able to do the same when he gets on the pitch.

With crucial games in the quest for promotion from League One, as well as the Checkatrade Trophy final at Wembley against Sunderland on March 31, it is important to have the options in the squad.

Jackett added: ‘Jamal Lowe and Ronan Curtis have had the shirts and Viv Solomon-Otabor has showed good signs in the games he’s played as well. For Lloyd, at the moment, with those ahead of him it has been quite a tough one.

‘Similarly we have a lot to play for this season and we do need some depth. Should we lose some players to injury for matches it is too important a season for the club for us not to be prepared and for us not to do everything we can to be as strong as we can right up until the last game of the season.’