Kenny Jackett: Plenty of good days ahead for Pompey skipper 

KENNY JACKETT is confident there are plenty of good days ahead for Brett Pitman this season.

The Pompey skipper was substituted at half-time in last weekend’s 1-0 League One curtain-raiser victory over Luton Town.

Brett Pitman in action against Luton

Pitman had not picked up an injury against the Hatters, despite being replaced by Oli Hawkins at the interval.

Jackett put that change down to tactical reasons, with the former Dagenham & Redbridge striker deemed to offer more of a physical presence leading Pompey’s forward line.

However, Pitman is expected to retain his starting spot for today’s trip to Blackpool (3pm).

Although the ex-AFC Bournemouth marksman could not make an impact against Nathan Jones’ troops, Jackett remains adamant last term’s 25-goal top scorer will hit form sooner rather than later.

The Blues boss said: ‘Any player would be disappointed to come off the pitch.

‘He wasn’t injured on Saturday – I just didn’t think that it was his day.

‘There will be plenty of (good) days for Brett. We all know what he can do.

‘It was a battle on Saturday against Luton’s centre-backs.

‘I felt that for Oli Hawkins he was the right player at that particular time.

‘Brett understands that. Of course, nobody will be happy about being substituted.

‘But, in the end, he and Oli Hawkins both contributed to that win.

‘I was a different type of win – we had to scrap it out.

‘It was a win nevertheless and we showed character and attitude in abundance.’