Kenny Jackett reveals intended Pompey roles for Jake Wigley and Paul Robinson 

Kenny Jackett has declared his backroom tinkering complete following the arrival of two new coaches.

Jake Wigley has been unveiled as the Blues’ first-team coach, arriving from Nottingham Forest’s under-18 set-up.

He has been joined by former Pompey skipper Paul Robinson, who will combine playing duties at the Hawks with coaching twice a week.

And following a year in the job, Jackett is delighted with the make-up of his backroom.

He said: ‘I don’t think there are any more changes to come in the backroom.

‘You can be at a club and work out what that club needs, not necessarily just for myself but it’s the right thing for that particular club.

‘With Jake, for a young man he has a lot of experience as a coach and can help players with that transition as we try to develop and work younger players into our group.

‘Nottingham Forest have a very good Category 1 Academy and I also feel people who have worked in that environment can hopefully bring in young players in the future.

‘They have contacts that we haven’t necessarily got at the moment in an area at a very good club. That is important.

‘We must be able to bridge the gap between the bottom end of the squad, the younger and developing players have to feel there’s a pathway to get into the team – and somebody there to work with them.’

Meanwhile, Jackett is reunited with Robinson, his skipper at Millwall.

And Hawks’ summer recruit will be coaching Pompey’s back four.

Jackett added: ‘Paul will be coming in two mornings a week.

‘He is keen to bridge the gap between playing and going into coaching.

‘Having signed for Havant and with them being part-time, he will also spend some time with us and working towards the next stage of his Uefa A Licence.

‘I will be using him to work with the defenders, work with the centre-backs, work with the full-backs and work with the back four as a unit. He has a lot of experience and a lot to pass on.

‘Paul was my captain at Millwall, and a popular guy when captain around here as far as I can tell. I feel if he chooses to – and he has – he has a future on this side.

‘There is a possibility of him working with our Academy as well, although it depends which group. He has to be careful around the weekends because there’s a lot of travelling in the National League.’

- NEIL ALLEN