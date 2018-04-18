Knight: Brace yourself for three Pompey cup finals

The League One play-offs remain possible, defeat at Bradford certainly isn’t the end of those hopes.

But obviously that 3-1 result has made it a great deal more difficult for us.

It’s a shame that mathematically it is no longer in our own hands, but have to rely on others for assistance.

Anything can happen in football, though, and if we win our remaining three fixtures who knows what the outcome will be?

Saturday’s visit of Charlton represents a cup final – one of three – and we need to triumph in every single one of them.

The Addicks, who themselves are fifth, will also need to win that one. Let’s be honest, a draw for either side is not really going to be good enough.

If we can win that then it puts the cat among the pigeons, so to speak, heaping the pressure on the other play-off rivals.

There remain possibilities for Pompey, but we have to get back to winning ways and everything boils down to beating Charlton at Fratton Park.

To even get to that scenario at this stage of the season is a fantastic effort from all concerned, many doubted it would be the case, especially after that run at the turn of the year.

Our players will be disappointed about Tuesday night because it definitely was an opportunity.

Bradford didn’t have a lot to offer, despite their 3-1 success, and are not one of the better teams we have come across this season.

Unfortunately we were masters of our own downfall, all the goals conceded were defensively poor.

A few weeks ago, Rochdale worked hard for their goals in a 3-3 draw, that wasn’t the case for the Bantams.

The lads have defended fantastically in recent matches with four clean sheets out of seven, but every now and again people can have a meltdown. It just doesn’t help when there are a few of them at the same time like at Valley Parade!

It’s now about how they bounce back on Saturday in what should be another excellent Fratton Park atmosphere.

Hopefully the players can respond to that and collect the first of three victories which can earn us a play-off spot.

Tribute to Sylvia

I wish to send my condolences to the family of Sylvia Marsh, who I have known for a long time.

Sylvia, a lovely lady and massive Pompey supporter, sadly passed away today and will be missed us all.

Many fans will know Sylvia through her work on a match day as an attendant on the Anson Road car park. She was always cheerful and greeted you with a smile.