Knight: I’m so proud of Pompey’s players

What a special evening it was against Wigan – and those of us present were privileged.

We witnessed a fantastic team performance and a wonderful atmosphere reminiscent of some great Fratton Park occasions.

The way they went about their work, their fight, the desire, that togetherness, I cannot speak highly enough Alan Knight

Certain games like AC Milan, Stockport and others had a unique smell and feel about them. The same can be said for Monday.

It was easily the best atmosphere of the season.

The players reacted to the crowd and, by the final whistle, we were all celebrating a 2-1 victory.

There was so much going on. The visit of a Wigan side top of the table at the start of the day, the return of Paul Cook and our own ever-improving play-off ambition.

The players were definitely up for it from the kick-off, they were magnificent and I am so proud of them. I can honestly say I was proud of them.

The way they went about their work, their fight, the desire, that togetherness, I cannot speak highly enough.

From Luke McGee’s saves and Brett Pitman running his socks off, it was an all-round team display rewarded with a win.

It is especially impressive considering 48 hours earlier there had been a hard-fought match at Walsall in a game of attrition.

The players had to dig deep to get that 1-0 triumph – then next up it was facing a team as good as Wigan.

I spoke to Cook before the game in the tunnel, he had seen Pompey at Walsall.

It was a brief chat, obviously he had a lot on his mind before the game.

After the match he went out of his way to shake the hands of all Pompey’s players as they left the pitch, which I felt showed a bit of class.

The crowd gave him a little bit of grief at times but nothing over the top, which I was pleased about.

He will go down in Pompey history for what he achieved in his time at Fratton Park.

I always got on well with him and he was respectful to me.

As for Gary Roberts, what a great reception, it was quality.

People may say things about our supporters sometimes but moments such as that towards our former midfielder show class.

Meanwhile, Pitman now has 20 goals for the season, which is a fantastic record.

Let’s hope he gets many more to fire us into the play-offs.