Lalkovic’s disappointment at Pompey exit

Milan Lalkovic has spoken of his disappointment at his Pompey pain.

The Slovakian’s Blues career yesterday came to a close after a season of injury frustration.

Lalkovic reached a compromise with the club over the remainder of his contract, which ran until the summer.

The 25-year-old has been dogged by an Achilles problem, which has restricted him to just two appearances this term.

The man who made 18 Pompey appearances and scored one goal, told of his frustration supporters didn’t get to see the best of his talent.

Lalkovic said: ‘I’m disappointed in how it’s gone but I think it’s the best decision for everyone.

‘When I came back this season I was ready to win my position.

‘It’s just been one of those things that hasn’t worked out.

‘I’m sorry it hasn’t worked out in the right way – like I felt when I came here.

‘It’s been an unlucky time because I’ve never been injured before like this but I wish everyone at the club good luck.’

Lalkovic’s last Pompey appearance came in the Checkatrade Trophy win at Charlton in November.

The former Chelsea man was withdrawn after 58 minutes of the 1-0 success at The Valley.

Since then it’s been a tough period for Lalkovic as he looked to solve the persistent Achilles injury.

He’s hopeful that will soon be resolved to allow him kickstart his career away from Fratton Park.

Lalkovic said: ‘I’ve got to look at the whole picture and hopefully it will be for the best.

‘It’s a tricky situation but my contract was at an end in the summer.

‘I’m hopeful I can get fit and back playing again soon.’

– JORDAN CROSS