League One and League Two transfer news LIVE: Sunderland ‘increase’ bid for Northern Ireland ace | West Ham leading race for Bristol Rovers starlet | Rangers eye Charlton Athletic hotshot Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Football Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say It's day 15 of the January window - meaning League One and Two clubs' are approaching the halfway point in their transfer business. Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest news and breaking transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh. Will Grigg has been linked with a move to Pompey's League One rivals Sunderland. Picture: Liam McBurney/PA Wire Craig MacGillivray signs new Portsmouth deal