League One: Charlton leapfrog Pompey

Blackburn Rovers beat promotion rivals Shrewsbury Town 3-1 at Ewood Park to help Wigan Athletic extend their lead at the top of League One to three points.

Third-placed Rovers took the lead in the 14th minute through Charlie Mulgrew’s 25-yard strike.

But Shrewsbury equalised from the spot before the break.

Carlton Morris was brought down by Blackburn keeper David Raya after 34 minutes and Jon Nolan stepped up to dispatch the penalty.

Danny Graham’s close-range effort then restored Rovers’ lead on the hour mark.

And Mulgrew added his second with a penalty 10 minutes later after Dominic Samuel was fouled by Dean Henderson.

Blackburn are now unbeaten in 15 league games and moved to within two points of second-placed Shrewsbury.

Wigan failed to take full advantage of the Shrews’ slip-up.

However, a goalless draw on home turf against Peterborough United increased their lead at the top to three points.

With Pompey held at home by Scunthorpe United, Charlton Athletic crept back above the Blues and into the play-off places with a 1-0 win at bottom side Bury.

Mark Marshall scored the only goal after 63 minutes as the Shakers failed to score for an eighth successive league game.

Bradford City remained fifth – despite losing 2-1 against struggling Northampton Town at Valley Parade.

John-Joe O’Toole and Chris Long scored in either half for the Cobblers, who remain in the relegation zone on goal difference.

Paul Taylor’s goal in stoppage-time was nothing more than a consolation for the Bantams.

Rochdale are now seven points adrift of safety after Lee Martin’s second-half strike helped Gillingham to come from behind to win 2-1 at Priestfield.

The visitors went ahead when Andrew Cannon fired home in the 27th minute.

But Bradley Garmston drew the Gills level just before half-time.

The hosts then took the lead through captain Martin, who finished from 10 yards on 63 minutes.

And that left struggling Dale without a win in seven league games.

AFC Wimbledon are also in the bottom four after being held to a goalless draw at rivals MK Dons.

Oldham Athletic kept their noses just above the relegation zone by fighting back to draw 1-1 at home to Rotherham United.

Former Pompey talent Ryan Williams drilled home the opener for the Millers after seven minutes.

However, Craig Davies’ 10th league goal of the season levelled for Latics on the half-hour mark.

Amadou Bakayoko and Erhun Oztumer were on the scoresheet as Walsall beat Oxford United 2-1.

Alex Mowatt’s strike was just a consolation for the visitors.

Two goals in five minutes from former Pompey midfielder Toumani Diagouraga and Paddy Madden sent Fleetwood on their way to a 2-1 victory at Southend United.

The Shrimpers scored a late goal through Michael Kightly.

Elsewhere, Ryan Edwards cancelled out Alfie Beestin’s first-half goal to earn a 1-1 draw for Plymouth Argyle at Doncaster Rovers.

Meanwhile, Blackpool and Bristol Rovers played out a goalless stalemate.