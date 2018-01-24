League One: transfer round-up

Have your say

We take a look at all the League One transfers that have happened in the past two weeks...

Wigan have bolstered their strike force by signing James Vaughan for an undisclosed fee from Sunderland.

The former Everton marksman penned an 18-month deal at the DW Stadium.

Paul Cook allowed defender Jack Byrne to move to Oldham for an undisclosed fee, while the Latics have also signed defender Kean Bryan from Manchester City and midfielder Ben Pringle from Preston for the remainder of the campaign.

Basement-club Oldham have allowed Ollie Banks to join Swindon on loan, as well as Paul Green go to Crewe on a temporary basis.

Meanwhile, Blackburn have brought in three new faces to strengthen their automatic promotion push.

Rovers struck loan deals until the end of the season with striker Adam Armstrong and forward Jack Payne from Newcastle and Huddersfield respectively.

Tony Mowbray’s outfit have also signed Fleetwood defender Amari’i Bell for an undisclosed fee.

Meanwhile, Sam Hart has left Ewood Park for Rochdale for the rest of the campaign.

The struggling Dale have also signed Ryan Delaney for an undisclosed fee from Burton, while securing the services of Billy Knot from Lincoln and Bournemouth midfielder Mihai Dobre on loan until the season’s end.

However, Joe Bunney and Ryan Williams have moved to Northampton and Lincoln for the remainder of the campaign respectively.

Burnley defender Luke Hendrie has joined third-placed Shrewsbury on loan, after spending the first half of the season at Bradford.

As a result, the Shrews have allowed Zak Jules to temporarily move to Port Vale.

Ivan Toney has returned to Scunthorpe on loan for a second successive season from Newcastle.

The striker was at Wigan for the first half of the campaign.

The Iron have also signed Ryan Yates from Nottingham Forest on loan, while striker Simon Church has made a free transfer switch to Plymouth.

The Pilgrims have too signed defender Zak Vyner on loan from Bristol City until the end of the season.

Fifth-placed Bradford’s only business is midfielder Callum Grey joining on a temporary basis from Derby until the end of the campaign.

Rotherham, who moved into sixth after defeating Bradford on Tuesday night, replaced top goalscorer Kieffer Moore with former Pompey striker Michael Smith.

The Millers allowed Lee Frecklington to rejoin Lincoln for an undisclosed fee and Akeel Francis sign for Accrington on a free.

Talisman Ricky Holmes departed Charlton for Sheffield United for an undisclosed fee before the Addicks signed Michal Zyro on loan from Championship leaders Wolves until the campaign’s end.

Meanwhile, Peterborough have brought two new faces to London Road as they push for a play-off place.

The Posh moved for Joe Ward from Woking for an undisclosed fee as well as Crewe’s attacking midfielder George Cooper.

Before sacking boss Pep Clotet, Oxford United agreed a deal with Liverpool for midfielder Cameron Brannagan to move to the Kassam Stadium for an undisclosed fee, reportedly to be around £200,000.

The U’s also snapped up Isaac Buckley-Ricketts on loan from Manchester City for the rest of the season.

Darren Ferguson has added defender Shane Blaney and midfielder Ben Whiteman to his Doncaster squad on permanent deals from Finn Harps and Sheffield United respectively.

In-form Gillingham rewarded midfielder Franck Moussa with a contract until the end of the season after a successful trial.

Midfielder Callum Reilly also moved to Gills from Bury on loan, while Tom Aldred has joined Motherwell from the Shakers on a temporary basis.

Bristol Rovers struck a deal with Aldershot to sign former Watford striker Bernard Mensah.

Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer has added Dan Agyei to his attacking options. The forward has moved to Bloomfield Road from Burnley on loan for the remainder of the season.

Northampton manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has been active in the January transfer window having signed Gboly Ariyibi, Joe Bunney and Jordan Turnbull.

Billy Waters and Marc Richards have both left the Cobblers for Swindon and Cambridge respectively.

AFC Wimbledon’s only recruit to date this month is striker Joe Pigott from Maidstone for an undisclosed fee.

Meanwhile, struggling Southend have lost Ryan Leonard to Sheffield United.

MK Dons will be hoping Middlesbrough loanee Marcus Tavernier can help drag them out of the bottom four. The midfielder has represented England at under-19s level.