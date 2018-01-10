Lowe feeling down at Pompey’s wasted chance

Have your say

Jamal Lowe rued an opportunity missed in Pompey’s Checkatrade Trophy exit.

Kenny Jackett’s men fell out of the competition as Chelsea’s under-21 side progressed to the quarter-finals with a 2-1 win.

That means they are now two games from playing at Wembley in the final – after Charly Musonda’s stoppage-time winner.

It may be a much-maligned competition but Jackett cut an angry figure at the outcome after the game.

And Lowe knows there will be few better opportunities for him to appear at the home of football.

He said: ‘Everyone’s got the same type of feeling.

‘We’re all disappointed and angry. We should have won at the end of the day.

‘We shouldn’t be letting it slip like that.

‘It’s a disappointing result for us and it’s a massive opportunity we have passed up.

‘I know the fans have their own view on the competition.

‘But as a player, and on a personal note, it’s a very good opportunity to play at Wembley.

‘It was a chance to play at a stadium it would’ve been a privilege to play at.

‘To pass up that up in the fashion we did was very disappointing.’

Pompey’s stance was set out by the team sent out to face some of the game’s most highly-touted emerging prospects.

Jackett made just one change from the team who fell to a late loss at Bristol Rovers on New Year’s Day.

Lowe underlined that was a statement of intent.

He said: ‘We weren’t pulling any punches.

‘We wanted to win and we wanted to progress.

‘So everyone’s disappointed from the way it happened. It’s disappointing.’