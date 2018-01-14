Lowe reveals spending plans after new Pompey deal

Jamal Lowe will celebrate his new Pompey contract – by getting an oil change on his car!

The attacking talent inked a new deal on Thursday, with the agreement running until 2020 and a club option to extend for another 12 months.

Jamal Lowe was rewarded with a new deal last week. Picture: Joe Pepler

It’s reward for Lowe’s impressive progress since moving to Fratton Park from non-league outfit Hampton & Richmond.

It’s good news for the 23-year-old but the down-to-earth Lowe has promised there is going to be no extravagant spending after sealing improved terms.

After getting the goals which secured promotion against Notts County in April, Lowe has become a popular figure among supporters.

That’s been cemented by his attacking play, ability to carry the ball at pace and put defenders on the back foot.

Lowe vowed he won’t get carried away by his hurtling emergence and new contract, however.

Instead his humble approach will lead to him spending his money in a more everyday manner.

Lowe said: ‘Of course I’m buzzing to get the new contract but I’m not going to a change.

‘I won’t be getting a new car or anything like that.

‘I still need to get my car serviced. I’ve been putting that off for a couple of weeks!

‘I can get my car serviced now. That has to be one of the things on my list to do!

‘I can get it serviced but there definitely won’t be a new one. There won’t be any changes to my life. I will just stay the same and won’t get carried away.

‘I want to stay humble really. I’m not going to turning up in a Ferrari anytime soon. It’s going to be the same car – but I’ll have an oil change!

‘That’s going to be the only extravagance of mine!’

An extended contract does give Lowe the opportunity to really settle in the city, now he has been afforded some security.

He’s looking forward to that but feels there will be other consequences of staying in the area for the foreseeable future.

Lowe said: ‘Me, my missus and the baby are in Portsmouth and will be staying here.

‘Maybe we’ll look for somewhere else to stay now we’re here for a long time.

‘We’re happy here and it’s time to stick some roots down, so we’ll look around for that if we can.

‘My baby will be picking up a Pompey accent now, too!’

Despite stepping up from the game’s sixth tier to third, Lowe is intending to maintain his grounded approach.

He said: ‘From the league I was playing in 18 months ago to the one I could potentially be playing in next season, it’s crazy. I’m trying to take it all in.

‘Sometimes when you think about it you can get a bit excited. But it can all be taken away from you at any point.

‘It’s just slow progression and trying to improve.

‘Actually it has been pretty quick progression for me! If we get promoted this season it’s lightning!

‘But I’m trying to take it in my stride and not get too carried away.’